‘American Gladiators’ Reboot in the Works With Seth Rogen Executive Producing

A reboot of the classic sports game show American Gladiators is currently in the works, with actor Seth Rogen executive producing.

According to Deadline, the reboot is currently being shopped to networks by MGM. In addition to Rogen, his producing partner Evan Goldberg — as well as original American Gladiators John Ferraro — will also be producing.

The original series ran for nearly seven years, from 1989 until 1996. It was briefly revived in 2008 with sports icons Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali assuming hosting duties.

Rogen commented on the news, tweeting out that “when you love something, you just want more of it.”

Many of Rogen’s fans have been responding to the news on social media, with most of them very excited for a potential revival of the competitive series.

“Do it with guys who have ‘dad bodies’ and give them names like barrel, keg and 12 pack,” one fan joked. “Get with the times that way!”

“For the youth of today,” another fan clarified, “it’s like American Ninja Warrior except it’s fun and watchable!”

Rogen has had a lot on his plate lately, as he also produces the AMC series Preacher, just released a new film on Netflix titled Like Father, and has several other projects in the creative pipeline.

While the actor/producer has done a number of films and TV shows, he recently shared with Vulture which one he is most proud of.

"This Is the End is the craziest movie conceptually that we could've made at that time, and the fact that it seemed to function and be received well was very surprising," Rogen confessed. "Because we were like, 'This was a big swing,' you know? I don't know if that's our best movie — Superbad I'm sure has more fans and Pineapple Express is probably the movie people mention most when they come up to me on the street — but as far as my own feelings, This Is the End had the most ways it could go wrong, and we avoided most of the pitfalls."

At this time the American Gladiators reboot does not have a network home, but one could be announced in the near future.