Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Return With Another Hilarious Halloween Costume

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, always go for laughs with their hilarious Halloween costumes, and this year was no exception. The couple dressed as a mouse and a piece of cheese, Caroline the mouse in a plush gray outfit and Bryan the dairy in a bright yellow unitard, top hat, yellow Crocs and a large piece of cheese held up by suspenders.

On Instagram, he shared a video of himself and his wife in their outfits, slowly turning to face the camera before Caroline tried to take a bite from the large cheese triangle her husband was wearing. "Who cut the cheese @linabryan3? #happyhalloween," Bryan captioned the clip. Caroline commented and joked, "Broke my tooth....," while John Langston wrote, "Lol y'all ain't right." "I'm screaming," added the couple's niece Jordan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 31, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

On her own page, Caroline posted a dramatic video of herself and Bryan getting dressed in their costumes before posing for the camera as well as a picture. "Coming to a Mouse Trap near you soon....Happy Halloween everybody!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Oct 31, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

In 2016, Bryan told Taste of Country Nights that Caroline is always the one who decides what they'll be dressing as each year. "Caroline always picks my Halloween costume, and I have no choice," he said. "So the morning of Halloween I will see what she is going to put me in and I’ll have to own it … It’s been the case for quite a while — for probably the last six years."

Previous costumes from the Bryans include characters from Elf, a pair of ostriches, and a squirrel and an acorn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Nov 1, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

Last year, the American Idol judge told media about a few of his family's Halloween traditions. "We have a perfect neighborhood for it," he said, via Taste of Country. "We do a picnic a couple of hours before dark all of the parents get around and the kids can tear the neighborhood down, it's pretty special."

Along with deciding his costume, Caroline also uses the holiday to get a few pranks in on her husband. "So my wife bought those things where the witch taps on the glass. I get home off the road, it's like 12:15 at night and I'm brushing my teeth and I hear something go [makes tapping noises]," he recalled. "This witch — you stick it to the outside of your glass — and I look up and there is a witch tapping. That's what my wife does to me during Halloween."