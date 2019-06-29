Watch Luke Bryan’s Energetic New ‘Knockin’ Boots’ Video

Luke Bryan’s energetic new music video for his latest single, “Knockin’ Boots,” is out! The singer released the video on Friday, June 28, after teasing the video the day before on social media. The song is from Bryan’s upcoming, still-untitled seventh studio album.

The video for “Knockin’ Boots” shows Bryan singing in a dimly lit bar, while amorous couples dance (and make out) while he sings, before water starts falling on them at the end of the video. The song is one Bryan didn’t write, but it helped him decide to not release another single from What Makes You Country.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said of the song, which Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite wrote. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

The Georgia native didn’t mind that he didn’t have a songwriting credit on the song, because of how much he already loved the uptempo tune, even though he wasn’t initially sure about the song’s message.

“I heard it and I thought ‘Oh my God, the chorus is ginormous,” Bryan told The Tennessean. “I didn’t know about the way they delivered the title, but I kept listening and kept listening. I wanted to talk to them about maybe reworking the way I did the hook. But the more I listened, I never thought about it again.”

It was Bryan’s wife, Caroline, who convinced her husband to record “Knockin’ Boots.”

“She was like, ‘You’ve got to put that out for this summer,’” Bryan recounted. “It’s one of those things where you just hear it and the producer hears and everybody in your world starts hearing it.”

Bryan might have his first single from his new record out, but that doesn’t mean he is in a rush to finish the project.

“It’s such a single-driven situation now we can put some songs out and then put an album out when we feel like it,” he said. “You’re always learning and trying new things and you’re listening to all forms of music and getting inspired.”

Bryan is currently crossing the country on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter