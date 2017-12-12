Luke Bryan Helps Give Away Presents on ‘Ellen’

Every year, Ellen DeGeneres celebrates the holidays with her 12 Days of Giveaways, and this year, she had a little extra help.

Instead of the normal 12 days, DeGeneres treated her audience to 15 days of presents this year to celebrate her show’s 15th season. On the 15th day, country star Luke Bryan joined the host to gift the audience, even donning a festive holiday sweater for the occasion that read “That’s My Kind of Night,” in homage to his song of the same name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To start things off, DeGeneres began playing a game of “Spanish word of the day,” before throwing the idea out the window as Bryan entered the stage to huge cheers.

Together, the pair gifted the audience with everything they’ll need for a vacation, including a camera to watch your pet when you’re not home, a $500 Shutterfly gift card, Marc Jacobs bag and JetBlue flights.

They wrapped the giveaway with a trip to a resort in the Bahamas for each audience member, with Bryan upping the anticipation by sharing song names from his “new album” Six Day, Five Night Vacation. With tracks titles like “Luxurious Spas” and “Two Miles of Pristine Beach,” audience members had a pretty good idea of what they were in for before DeGeneres made the official announcement.

See the two get their gifting on in the clip above.

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show