Luke Bryan Drops Surprise New Single, ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Luke Bryan just dropped a surprise new single, “Knockin’ Boots.” The song is the first release from an upcoming new album.

The uptempo song, which says, “Yeah, birds need bees and ice needs whiskey / Boys like me need girls like you to kiss me / Fishin’ in the dark needs Nitty Gritty under that pale moon / Sweet tea needs that sugar stirrin’ / Small town lights need both ends burnin’ / Shades need drawin’ / Hearts need falin’ / Boots need knockin’ / Knockin’ boots,” seems like the perfect tune to kick off the summer season.

The Georgia native previously revealed he wasn’t sure if he would release another single off of his 2017 What Makes You Country album, or would release one from his next project instead.

“We have some stuff on my current album that we’re weighing whether we want to [release it as a] single …or not,” Bryan told ABC News Radio. “I’ve been in the studio. I’ve recorded some songs that we’re really, really excited about. I’m writing a lot. I’m excited to be writing.”

It’s appropriate that Bryan’s latest single is “Knockin’ Boots,” since he just gave his own boots to an American Idol contestant. When 19-year-old Colby Swift performed on Sunday, March 24, as part of Hollywood Week, Bryan noticed the young singer’s boots had several holes in them, and promptly gave him his own.

“Well, I’m a 12D, and I’ll solve that little problem,” Bryan said, handing over his cowboy boots.

Bryan released What Makes You Country in 2017, just as he was kicking off his run as a judge on Idol. The whirlwind season, which also included his What Makes You Country Tour, meant the singer didn’t have as much time to focus on music as he would have liked. But now that Bryan is settled in his numerous roles, he is more eager than ever to return to music.

“What’s funny is, I put an album out, I had Idol going on — pre-taping,” Bryan recalled. “I had an album release. And I mean, I had so much going on, [that] I think, kind of, for the first time in my career, I just took about six legitimate months off of writing. And now, it’s interesting. The past month, I’ve really been excited to be back writing and creating.”

Bryan will kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour on May 31. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe