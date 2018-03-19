Watch Luke Bryan Drink Beer From a Cowboy Boot in Australia

Luke Bryan performed a concert in Australia recently, marking the occasion with an Australian custom that might be unfamiliar and yet disgusting to the rest of the world.

While on stage, the American Idol judge did a “shoey,” which is when one drinks beer from a shoe, or in this case, a cowboy boot.

A fan captured the moment on video and shared the clip on Twitter, calling a shoey “the most disgusting Australian thing of all time.”

I present to you, @LukeBryanOnline doing the most disgusting Australian thing of all time- A #SHOEY! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 as the whole crowd raises their beers and sings “Here’s to Luke, he’s True Blue…” pic.twitter.com/p3LyGCl2oD — Sara-Grace Law (@saralaw_) March 16, 2018

In the video, a concertgoer can be heard yelling, “Oh my God, he’s going to do it! He’s doing a shoey!”

Holding up the boot, Bryan told the cheering crowd, “I need one more beer in here.”

His request was met, and the star poured the liquid in the probably very dirty boot before presenting the final product to the crowd.

“Here’s to a sold-out show in Sydney, Australia,” the singer yelled before attempting to take a sip.

It’s unclear how much beer actually made it into his mouth, as Bryan quickly spilled most of the liquid on himself and his guitar.

“Yeah, I’ve never done that,” he said before throwing the boot into the crowd.

He then started to play his next song but was interrupted by a technician who attempted to wipe down Bryan’s guitar.

Bryan is currently on his What Makes You Country Tour. He’s also serving as a judge on the reboot of American Idol, which sees him team with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to find the next superstar.

One contestant even gave Bryan a run for his money when he performed an impression of the country singer.

Contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson from Georgia was in front of the judges when Perry asked him who he considers his heroes in music today. Naming Bryan, Hutchinson quickly offered to perform his impression of the “Most People Are Good” singer.

The 18-year-old riffed a quick radio spot in the style of Bryan, who quickly did his own version of the line. Hutchinson then got into his audition with “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” by the Steeldrivers, earning praise from all three judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

See the moment in the clip below:

