Luke Bryan Confirms ‘American Idol’ News

After news broke earlier this week that Luke Bryan was joining the ABC reboot of American Idol, the country megastar took to social media to confirm the news.

It’s official. Ready for @americanidol. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

In video shared to his official Instagram on Friday, Bryan shared the news with fans from a hayfield in Kansas expressing his excitement over judging the iconic reality music competition, and revealing he would be looking for the next best Idol with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“I am so excited and proud to announce I will be one of the three judges on American Idol,” Bryan said. “I will be joined with the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry any my hero, Mr. Lionel Richie and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest.”

Bryan goes on to share his excitement.

“Can’t wait to see you guys, can’t wait to be a part of the show. And I’m so excite dto see all the talent out there that America has.”

Shortly after Bryan’s announcement, American Idol took to Twitter to confirm Lionel Richie’s addition on the judge’s panel.

Host, Seacrest also shared his enthusiasm for the reboot finally coming together, expressing how big a fan he was of the two new additions. He went on to write, who would be the first to get a group text started among the four of them.

It’s Twitter official! Welcome to the @AmericanIdol fam @LukeBryanOnline & @LionelRichie! Huge fan of both – this is great news #TheNextIdol — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz