Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan’s Relationship Timeline

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are a truly hilarious duo, earning themselves fans not just through Bryan’s music but also with their #relatable relationship.

The pair met in college in Georgia, marrying during Bryan’s days playing free shows and supporting each other during his ascent to country superstardom. These days, they continue to share their love, prank their family members, support charities and more, capturing it all on Instagram for fans to enjoy. Read on to learn more about the country music couple.

They met in college

Caroline shared on the podcast Get Real With Caroline Hobby that she met Luke her very first week of college at Georgia Southern University.

“We met my first week of college, at a bar called Dingus’, and we were just hangin’ out,” the mom of two revealed. “It was Thursday night. I was a freshman. It was my first time in a bar. I was so sheltered growing up in a very small town — Sandersville, the kaolin capital of the world — and I’d had the same boyfriend since 8th grade. We’d agreed to go our separate ways and just see what was out there. Luke’s personality was so big, I was staring at him like, ‘Is this guy for real?’ He was the second guy I ever kissed in my life. Ever.”

They were broken up for four years

The couple dated for a year and a half before splitting after Caroline “got freaked out” because Luke was talking about marriage. They were separated for four years before eventually reconnecting when Luke played a show at a local bar.

“I saw Luke playing, and something was different. We made eye contact and we locked eyes,” Caroline recalled. “I was in my work clothes, not going-out clothes. I felt like a grandma. Then he took a break, and I thought he was trying to avoid me. So I left. He called my brother’s house at 3 a.m., and I answered. He was like, ‘Where did you go?’ I said, ‘I thought you didn’t want to see me.’ Anyway, we’ve been together ever since. He and I would’ve never ever, ever lasted if we didn’t have a break. We appreciate each other.”

They married in 2006

The Bryans eventually tied the knot in December 2006 in Turks & Caicos. In December 2019, they celebrated 13 years of marriage, and Caroline shared a slideshow of photos of the pair on Instagram to mark the occasion. “Happy 13th anniversary Love Bug,” she wrote. “So glad you’re just as weird as I am!”

Caroline paid the bills

When Luke’s career was just getting started, Caroline’s job was keeping the pair afloat as her husband played wherever he could for little to no money. “When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year,” Luke said during an appearance on Pickler & Ben. “She was the one bringing in the dough.”

They have two sons

The couple expanded their family when they welcomed sons Bo and Tate in 2008 and 2010, respectively. After Luke’s brother-in-law Ben passed away in 2014, seven years after the death of his wife, Kelly, Luke and Caroline began parenting nephew Til, who just graduated high school, and older nieces Kris and Jordan.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts of her and Luke welcoming the kids. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

They have huge hearts

In 2017, Caroline’s brother’s daughter, Brett, passed away when she was seven months old, leading the family to start Brett’s Barn in her honor. The Bryans have brought dozens of animals to their own barn to populate Brett’s Barn, and invite sick children to visit and spend time with the furry friends. Brett’s Barn’s current roster includes horses, goats, pigs, llamas, kangaroos and more.

They’re prank masters

Luke and Caroline are pranking masters, a talent they demonstrate during Caroline’s annual 12 Days of Prankmas as well as year round. One Caroline’s most recent triumphs involved hiding in a cabinet above their refrigerator and opening the door to scream at her husband as he looked for some parmesean cheese. The prank was retaliation for the day Luke scared his wife off her bike by honking a train horn at her.