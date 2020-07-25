Donald Trump Suggests If School Don't Reopen, 'Funding Should Go to Parents' and Social Media Weighs In

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are advocating for schools to reopen in the fall. In a recent news conference, the president opened up about this topic in a press briefing, during which he said that funding should go to parents if schools do not open for the fall term. In response to this comment, social media users had plenty to say.

Trump's recent remarks centered on school choice, which has become a prominent political issue over the last few years. During the press briefing, the president said that if schools do not reopen in the fall, then their funding should go to parents "to send their child to a public, private, charter, religious, or home school of their choice." He ended his statement by emphasizing that the "keyword" here is "choice." The president's statement regarding school funding comes as he has been advocating for schools to reopen, despite the fact that coronavirus cases in the United States are rising (there have now been more than four million confirmed cases of the illness in the country).

While the nation doesn't seem to be in agreement when it comes to the topic of reopening schools, users on social media do mostly seem to be on board with what the president had to say recently about funding. Many of those very users even expressed just how much they would support funding going back into the hands of parents.