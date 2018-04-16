Luke Bryan Teases Blake Shelton About Gwen Stefani at ACM Awards

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton have been known to do their fair share of teasing each other, and Bryan got a nice jab in at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday in relation to Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Bryan talked rumors that the pair will tie the knot, joking that his friend should marry Stefani sooner rather than later.

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” the American Idol judge said with a grin. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!’”

He added that should the couple decide to quickly marry in Vegas, he’d be happy to officiate.

“I’ll do the sermon. The sermon? The service?” Bryan said. “I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen.”

The country crooner also poked fun at Shelton when comparing their current gigs on reality singing competitions American Idol and The Voice.

“Well, Blake’s got a few years on me, but my intelligence is far superior than his,” Bryan said. “So, yeah, I think I got him. I need some more competition.”

Stefani herself recently discussed marriage to Shelton during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that she thinks about marriage “all the time.”

Both Stefani and Shelton have previously been married — Stefani to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, and Shelton to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

“I love being married,” DeGeneres said, offering Stefani some advice. “I think you should get married.”

The No Doubt singer replied that she loves weddings, adding that her sons “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres told Stefani to think about it, with the mom of three replying in the affirmative.

“I do,” she said. “I think about it all the time.”

Stefani also gushed about her relationship, discussing Shelton’s current reign as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

“He got sexier,” she noted. “It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.”

