Luke Bryan Announces Upcoming Docuseries 'My Dirt Road Diary'

Luke Bryan is preparing to open up to fans in a new way with the release of his five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, which is in development at Amazon Prime streaming channel IMDb TV. Directed by Michael Monaco, the series will include original home videos, interviews and personal footage and is expected to air this summer.

Bryan, who will serve as an executive producer on the project, discussed the documentary during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. "I was kind in the evolution of artists that started hiring camera guys to come out and document stuff for weekly posts and stuff," he said. "And through that, my director of the documentary, Michael Monaco, I mean, he was capturing my life. And there’s A) the challenges of trying to navigate the music business. But then the challenges of all of the loss of some of my siblings and my family members."

"I mean, we felt like, 'Let’s put this thing out,'" he continued. "It’s been a tough year for everybody and if people see my challenges and the things I’ve kind of had to go through in life, maybe it’ll inspire some people, certainly in these times, to dust themselves off and keep rocking." Bryan's brother Chris died in a car accident in 1996 and his sister Kelly passed away in 2007. Her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, died unexpectedly in 2014, and Bryan and his wife Caroline took in Kelly and Ben's three kids.

"I tell people, if you’ve lived this life long enough, life’s gonna get you," the "Waves" singer said. "You can’t be living this long, beautiful life without some ups and downs and challenges. And we’ve certainly had those. I think this documentary really shows the struggles and stuff that you have to deal with from time to time." Bryan's docuseries is named after his autobiographical song "Dirt Road Diary," which closed out his 2013 album Crash My Party and also served as the inspiration for the name of his 2013 Dirt Road Diaries Tour.

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary was announced during Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation. "[Programs like Bryan’s] mark an impressive and exciting growth moment for IMDb TV," IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi shared, via CMT. "The caliber of talent and the variety of content is a brand hallmark for us as we look to diversify the entertaining and broadly appealing offerings available on the service."