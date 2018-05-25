Luke Bryan Announces 10th Annual Farm Tour

Luke Bryan will trade in football fields for corn fields this fall. The “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” singer, currently on his What Makes You Country stadium tour, announces he will embark on his tenth annual Farm Tour this year, kicking off on Sept. 27 in Irwin, Ohio.

“I can’t believe we’ve been doing this 10 years!” Bryan says in a statement. “Our goal was to bring big-city production concerts into these small towns across the U.S. giving those communities the opportunity to attend shows that would never come their way.”

Bryan’s 2018 Farm Tour will play in six cities from Ohio to Florida, with proceeds going towards college scholarships to students from local farming families who are attending local colleges or universities near their own town.

For Bryan, his decision to do his Farm Tour year after year is a personal one.

“My whole existence, and the reason that I’m in country music, was based on me being in an agricultural family,” the Georigia native tells Billboard. “It taught me everything I know about life, and my work ethic. It has shaped who I am. I took all those values, and I brought them to Nashville, and used that hard work to get my career off the ground. I still go back home and talk to my dad, and talk about how the business is going. It’s still very present, and very important in my life.”

The Georgia native is once again partnering with Bayer to put on the Farm Tour, with Bayer also joining with Bryan in his altruistic efforts, by donating a thousand dollars worth of Bayer products. In addition, the pharmaceutical company will continue their #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. For every share, Bayer will donate a meal to someone in need through Feeding America®. To date, more than two million meals and $140,000 have gone to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities. Visit HeresToTheFarmer.com to learn more.

Dates and cities for the six stops on Bryan’s Farm Tour are listed below. More information can be found by visiting LukeBryan.com.

2018 Luke Bryan 2018 Farm Tour Dates:

Sept. 27 Irwin, Ohio – Springfork Farms

Sept. 28 Pesotum, Ill. – Atkins Farm

Sept. 29 Boone, Iowa – Ziel Farm

Oct. 4 Archer, Fla. – Whitehurst Cattle Company

Oct. 5 North Augusta, S.C. – Misty Morning Farms

Oct. 6 Ringgold, Ga. – Doug Yates Farms

Photo Credit: Instagram/lukebryan