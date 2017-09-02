Luke Bryan Reportedly Offered ‘American Idol’ Judge Spot

After rumors swirled of his involvement, country star Luke Bryan has reportedly received an official offer to judge the upcoming reboot season of American Idol.

TMZ reports the producers have laid down an offer for the “Play It Again” singer to appear on what will be the show’s sixteenth season. There’s no official word on how much the offer was for, but the outlet claims their aiming to lock down a judge for $6 million.

The rumored $6 million figure is arguably two small for Bryan. He’s one of the top-tier country acts in the world and other confirmed personalities have received substantially higher figures.

ABC has reportedly already agreed to pay Katy Perry $25 million for her judging appearance and $15 million for Ryan Seacrest to return as host.

There is no official word on if Bryan will accept the deal.

Judges need to be settled on in the next few weeks, as the show’s auditions are beginning soon.

Other rumored judges have included Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth and Keith Urban. Urban had previously judged the show during seasons 12-15.