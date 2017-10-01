Blake Shelton Reveals He and Luke Bryan ‘Had a Lot of Conversations’ About ‘Idol’

Blake Shelton has nothing but love for Luke Bryan and was thrilled to hear he signed on to be a judge on American Idol’s reboot.

The Voice coach caught up with Entertainment Tonight at the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday. During his interview, he revealed his first reaction to Bryan’s new gig.

“I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there’s no script,” Shelton joked about Bryan joining Idol. “But you’re also gonna see what a great, great, dude that guy is.”

“I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he’s just dumb,” he said.

Shelton also shared that he spoke with Bryan a lot before he signed on for Idol.

“I don’t know that he asked for my advice, but we had a lot of conversations about him joining Idol and, I guess in a way, I gave him my thoughts on it and about how I felt about it on behalf of him,” he confessed.

“I’m sure the executives at ABC are really pissed at me right now for what they probably had to pay him to get him on that show,” he said of Bryan’s reported $13 million paycheck. “But good for you, Luke! Stick it to ’em!”

“I mean, Luke Bryan is not cheap,” Shelton reasoned. “He looks it, but he’s not.”

This won’t be Bryan’s first time on a signing competition show as he mentored Shelton’s Voice team last season. Bryan announced that he had officially joined American Idol on Friday alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.