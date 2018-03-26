Luke Bryan Is All Smiles During Hawaiian Weekend With Family

While on a nationwide tour supporting his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, Luke Bryan spent some quality time with his family in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Performing two shows over the weekend at Honolulu’s famed Blaisdell Arena with the Brothers Osborne, the American Idol judge took to Instagram on Saturday to share some tender snapshots of his family reveling in island treats.

Posing alongside a bright, multicolored snow cone from Waiola Shave Ice, Bryan is all smiles as he captioned the image, “Big.”

In another snapshot captioned, “Happy,” Bryan is seen with his two sons, Bo and Tate as they dig into the cold treat from the 76-year-old institution touted by foodies as one of Hawaii’s best-frozen treat spots.

Bryan’s wife Caroline also took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the family’s tropical adventure, including an image of the parents and their children, including nephew, Til.

Though busy with touring, Idol and new music, Bryan enjoys spending time with his family every chance he gets. Earlier this year, he told ABC’s Robin Roberts that his wife Caroline was responsible for putting the “family dynamic first.”

“I think sometimes you get wrapped up in, your career and all that,” Bryan said. “She doesn’t buy into what old Lukey boy is selling her a lot.”

In that same interview, Bryan and his wife went on to tell Roberts that just when he and his family were picking up the pieces from the loss of his brother, Chris in 2000 and sister, Kelly seven years later, Bryan took in his sister’s three children in 2014 after his brother-in-law, Ben Cheshire passed away.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Roberts of her and Bryan’s decision. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

Bryan’s family has now expanded to five children, including Til and two college-aged daughters, Jordan and Kris.

“We’re buddies now, though, kinda,” the 41-year-old, joked to Roberts. “Until he makes me … that’s when I get onto [Til], I’m like, ‘All right, you’re making me be an adult; don’t make me be an adult!’ “

Bryan added that although he and his family have managed to cope, the pain of losing his siblings will never really fade.

“You keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day,” he said. “You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”