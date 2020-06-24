Luke Bryan's 8 Biggest Songs

One of the biggest country acts of the past 10 years, Luke Bryan has cemented himself in country music history, having earned 23 No. 1 hits since he released his debut single "All My Friends Say" in 2007. He has released 30 singles in total, which means only seven have failed to hit the top spot, and three of those seven have charted in the Top 5. Bryan has released six studio albums and is currently readying his seventh, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, whose "One Margarita" is currently climbing the charts and is poised to score the Georgia native another No. 1 hit. Read on to look back at Bryan's eight biggest songs.

'Drink a Beer' Bryan released this emotional ballad about losing someone close to you as the third single from his 2013 album Crash My Party. The vulnerable track became Bryan's seventh No. 1 and was certified 2x Platinum. prevnext

'Do I' Released in 2009 off of Bryan's album Doin' My Thing, "Do I" never hit No. 1 but has become one of the singer's more successful offerings, selling 1,755,000 units and earning a certification of 3x Platinum. Bryan co-wrote the song, about a couple mulling over their relationship status, with Lady A's Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. prevnext

'I Don't Want This Night to End' The second single from Bryan's 2011 album Tailgates & Tanlines, "I Don't Want This Night to End" continued a streak of massive success for the star. The song sold 2,730,000 units and was certified 4x Platinum. prevnext

'Crash My Party' "Crash My Party" was the lead single from Bryan's 2013 album of the same name, going on to hit No. 1 on the U.S. and Canadian country charts. The song has been certified 4x Platinum and has sold over 1,590,000 units. prevnext

'Play It Again' A romantic track centering on a love interest's favorite song, "Play It Again" became yet another No. 1 for Bryan. Also from Crash My Party, the song sold 2,493,000 units and earned a massive certification of 5x Platinum. prevnext

'That's My Kind of Night' Crash My Party's second single was "That's My Kind of Night," a classic Bryan track that was certified 5x Platinum and helped the singer set a record as the first male country music artist to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Top Country Albums charts simultaneously. prevnext

'Drunk on You' The third single from Tailgates & Tanlines, "Drunk on You" is another one of Bryan's slowed-down love songs that became a huge hit in 2012. The song was written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear and was Bryan's first single that he did not co-write. It was certified 5x Platinum and sold 3,040,000 units. prevnext