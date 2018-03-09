Loretta Lynn’s New Album, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great,’ Scheduled for Spring Release

Loretta Lynn may have had some health struggles, but they haven’t kept her from making music! Producer Shawn Camp reveals that he has been in the studio with the 85-year-old, putting the finishing touches on her new record, Wouldn’t It Be Great.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing a lot better,” Camp tells PopCulture.com. “She’s healing quickly, and I think she’s going to have a big year, with a new album, I think in March. I’m not sure exactly of the date, but I’ve got a few songs on there that I co-wrote with her. She’s just amazing. I love her.”

Lynn suffered a stroke last year, followed by a broken hip on Jan. 1, just as she was recovering from her first health scare. But the country music icon isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon.

“She’s in great spirits — she’s just aggravated because she was recovering so well and getting around. Now this is a setback,” Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn, said. “She said she’s just mad about being back to laying up watching TV! Hopefully, she will recover quickly. She’s strong — it’s amazing she’s able to go through all she’s been through … She’s nonstop but she’s always been that way — it’s what keeps her going.”

Lynn doesn’t have any concerts scheduled in 2018, but she does reveal she is trying to get strong enough to return to the stage again soon.

“My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year,” Lynn writes on her website. “This record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

