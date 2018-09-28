Watch Loretta Lynn’s New Video ‘Ain’t No Time to Go’

Loretta Lynn has just released the video for her new single, “Ain’t No Time to Go.” The song is the title track of her upcoming new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, available Friday, Sept. 28.

The video shows Lynn enjoying an old-fashioned picking party on her porch, with members of her actual band, including her son, Ernest Lynn, joining in on the fun. “Ain’t No Time to Go” was written by Lynn and her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. With lines that include, “Children need your guiding hand / Ain’t no time to go, darlin’ / Your son’s too young to be a man / ain’t no time to go darlin’,” the song became a personal reflection of the relationship between the mother and daughter.

Wouldn’t It Be Great was originally scheduled to be released earlier, before health issues, including a stroke, forced her to delay those plans.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release,” says the 86-year-old. “I’m feelin’ good and look forward to it comin’ out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate with everybody!”

Lynn will be the recipient of the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award next month at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.

“I’m always so proud when I receive any awards for my music, but when I heard it was this year’s CMT Lifetime Achievement Award it made me really happy,” Lynn told CMT. “It’s an honor to be able to make music that people enjoy and I’m really excited to have a new album coming out.”

The octogenarian doesn’t have any concert dates scheduled right now, but she insists she isn’t done making or performing music.

“I been here all along and I ain’t going nowhere,” Lynn maintained. “I ain’t.”

See a complete track list for Wouldn’t It Be Great below. Order the album at LorettaLynn.com.

Wouldn’t It Be Great Track List:

1. Wouldn’t It Be Great? (Loretta Lynn)

2. Ruby’s Stool (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

3. I’m Dying for Someone to Live For (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

4. Another Bridge to Burn (Loretta Lynn, Lola Jean Dillon)

5. Ain’t No Time to Go (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell)

6. God Makes No Mistakes (Loretta Lynn)

7. These Ole Blues (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell)

8. My Angel Mother (Loretta Lynn)

9. Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (Loretta Lynn, Peggy Sue Wells)

10. The Big Man (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

11. Lulie Vars (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)

12. Darkest Day (Loretta Lynn)

13. Coal Miner’s Daughter (Loretta Lynn)

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson