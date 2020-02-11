Loretta Lynn Speaks out on Social Media About Calling Country Music ‘Dead’

Country music icon Loretta Lynn is speaking out about her former comments, when she expressed her dissatisfaction with country music. The 87-year-old previously said that she was unhappy with the current state of country music, and wanted to do her part to revive the genre she grew up with, and still loves. Lynn spoke out on social media about her comment, encouraging fans to at least continue the dialogue.

“I’m still getting lots of chatter about my thoughts last week on the state of Country Music,” Lynn shared on Instagram. “I’ve loved hearing from all my fans and so many of the other artists. Let’s keep it country, y’all.”

When Lynn expressed her displeasure with country music, she also hinted at making new music –– the kind of music she believes belongs in the genre.

“I’m not happy at all,” Lynn said (via PEOPLE). “I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

“I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame,” she added. “I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

Lynn recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of her debut single, “Honky Tonk Girl,” and again hinted she might make more music.

“Some of the fans and my team pointed out to me that today’s the day 60 years ago that I signed my first recording contract with Zero records,” Lynn posted on Instagram. “I started out with my own song ‘Honky Tonk Girl.’ It eventually hit #14 on Billboard charts and we were off to the races then! Doo and I mailed and delivered records to every radio station we could. I really can’t believe it was so long ago.

“The thing is that 60 years later, I still love country music and all the amazing fans who have stood with me,” she added. “I feel fantastic and plan on making 2020 a great year.”

