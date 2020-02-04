Loretta Lynn Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Debut Single, Hints at New Music

It's been 60 years since Loretta Lynn first signed a recording contract, and she might not be done yet! The 87-year-old opened up on social media about her debut single, "Honky Tonk Girl," and hinted that she might have more music coming later this year.

"Some of the fans and my team pointed out to me that today's the day 60 years ago that I signed my first recording contract with Zero records," Lynn shared on Instagram. "I started out with my own song 'Honky Tonk Girl.' It eventually hit #14 on Billboard charts and we were off to the races then! Doo and I mailed and delivered records to every radio station we could. I really can't believe it was so long ago.

"The thing is that 60 years later, I still love country music and all the amazing fans who have stood with me," she added. "I feel fantastic and plan on making 2020 a great year."

Lynn might still love country music, but maybe not the way it is now. The Country Music Hall of Fame member recently opened up about the genre, and the changes she has seen that she definitely dislikes.

"I'm not happy at all," Lynn said (via PEOPLE). "I think that they're completely losing it. And I think that's a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It's been around, as far as I'm concerned, longer than any of it."

"I think it's dead. I think it's a shame," she added. "I think it's a shame to let a type of music die. I don't care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it's a shame to let it die, and I'm here to start feeding it."

Lynn has had her share of health struggles along the way, including a stroke and a broken hip, but she isn't willing to let any of that keep her down.

"People thought I wouldn't come back from that," Lynn said of her physical challenges. "And they're really shocked when I tell them, 'Well, I'm doing good, I'm moving my arms, I'm moving all my parts and I can still sing.'"

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media