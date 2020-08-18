Loretta Lynn Says Garth Brooks Is 'Wrong' to Remove Himself From EOTY Consideration

Garth Brooks announced last month that he is removing himself from consideration from future Entertainer of the Year honors at the CMA Awards, having won the award a record-breaking seven times throughout his career. Last week, Loretta Lynn offered her opinion on Brooks' decision, sharing an Instagram post in which she wrote that she had "thought a lot" about Brooks stepping down and concluding that he was "wrong" to do so.

"I’ve thought a lot about @garthbrooks stepping down from being considered for CMA Entertainer of the Year," she captioned a photo of the two performing together. "That’s classic, humble Garth but I think he’s wrong on this one! He’s won it 7 times because he earned it! In my book, he’s earned it 20 times over and deserves to win it anytime they count the votes up and he’s on top. He’s worked his heart out and you can mark it down that I’m his biggest fan. I hope CMA ignores his request! Love you, honey."

Lynn also added a number of hashtags to her caption including #hesgarthbrooks, #entertaineroftheyear, #8timesisokbyme, #itsnotaparticipationaward, #notsorry, #callemhowiseeem, #hardtruth, #88isgreat and #gettingthehangofhashtags.

During his press conference, Brooks shared that he first had the idea to step down after a specific tweet he saw after the 2019 CMA Awards, where he won EOTY for his seventh time, beating out highly favored contenders Carrie Underwood and Eric Church. "Hey man, this guy, why doesn't he step down and just have the entertainer be for the next generation?" the tweet read.

"100 percent agreed," Brooks said, adding that he had floated the idea of being named Entertainer of the Year Emeritus but the CMA Awards "can't just create" a new title. "So with all the love in the world, all the great fun, because the last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful to the CMAs and everybody that has voted for us," he continued. "We are officially pulling ourselves out of Entertainer of the Year. And my number is seven, you guys know that. And we feel very lucky with seven. And it's time for somebody else to hold that award, know what that Entertainer feels like. Because they're all out there busting their butts."

"Hopefully this way nobody gets any spaces taken, and so it's trying with all the love in the world to do something that I think is the right time to do it now," Brooks added. "It feels great. I feel very grateful. And for 25 years, every year, you get to be the Entertainer of the Year. So it's been pretty sweet."