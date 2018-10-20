Loretta Lynn Released From Hospital After Experiencing ‘Serious Issues’

Loretta Lynn was released from the hospital Saturday after the 86-year-old country music legend reportedly experienced a health setback overnight.

“I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did,” Lynn wrote on her Facebook page, referring to the recent CMT Artists of the Year event she was scheduled to attend this past week. “I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT. I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick. After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home.”

Lynn’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn also clarified that the “Michael Lynn” who claimed Lynn was hospitalized for “some serious issues” was not a relative.

“Tayla Lynn Hey guys!!!!!!! y’all know me….Soooooo Many news outlets have picked the story of from MICHAEL LYNN….WE DO NOT KNOW HIM,” Tayla Lynn wrote. “Why all these dramatic stories were published with him as the source is UNREAL!!!!!!!!! Memaw is at home having herself some pie I am sure 🙂 Love to you!”

On early Saturday, a person claiming to be a relative asked for prayers from fans, telling them she was hospitalized with “some serious issues.”

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” Michael Lynn wrote. “She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her. For official news about her, please read the updates on LORETTA LYNN OFFICIAL.”

Lynn was scheduled to receive a new lifetime achievement honor at the CMT Artists of the Year event, but had to back out for health reasons. Instead, actress Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for playing Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter, accepted the award for her.

“She’s lived quite a life,” Spacek said of Lynn. “And it just goes on. She’s cool. When I saw her today she said, “We got to get together. You got to come stay with me and we’re going to write some songs. We’ll go in the studio. We’ve got to get back on stage.”

Lynn suffered a stroke in May 2017 and broke her hip on New Year’s Day. Despite her recent health issues, she still recorded a new album, which was released in September.

“I think people thought I wouldn’t come back from that. And they’re really shocked when I tell them, ‘Well, I’m doing good, I’m moving my arms, I’m moving all my parts and I can still sing,’” she told PEOPLE recently. “I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me. You just can’t sit down and say ‘Hey, take me.’”

Lynn has been recording for six decades and is a member of the County Music Hall of Fame and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Photo credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images