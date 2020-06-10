Loretta Lynn Reflects on Unrest in the US: 'We Need God Now'

Over the past few weeks, the United States has entered a state of turmoil after the killing of George Floyd sparked hundreds of protests across the country and amplified calls to end racism. Last week, Loretta Lynn shared her thoughts on the unrest in the country, sharing a photo of an American flag flying at half-mast in front of a sunset on her Instagram page.

"I've had to turn my head from the TV a lot in the last few days," Lynn's caption began. "It breaks my heart to see anyone mistreated in any way. I was taught that you treat others the way you want to be treated. That simple truth has served me well my whole life." She continued, "As I've watched the pain and the hurt so many are in right now, I've just prayed for our country. We need God now, more than ever. It reminded me of the song I recorded, 'God Bless America Again.' It feels like it still fits." The 88-year-old concluded her post with lyrics from the song, which she originally released on her album of the same name in 1972. God Bless America Again was Lynn's 20th studio album and her third gospel album.

"God I sure to wish you bless America again / You know like you did way back when it all began," the song's lyrics read. "You blessed her then but we just sorta kinda took it for granted / And never did ask again / So just hold her hand, God, that's all / And if she should stumble please don't let her fall / God bless America again."

In an interview with Billboard published in April, Lynn discussed the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that she was self-quarantining at her home in rural Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, around 75 miles outside of Nashville. "Yeah, we've been quarantined," she said. "It's the damnedest thing I ever seen." At 88 years old, Lynn's age alone puts her heavily at-risk for complications from the virus. In addition, the legendary singer has dealt with a series of health issues over the years including a stroke and a broken hip, which led her doctors to require her to cancel or postpone all face-to-face appointments for the near future. "I'll be fine," she said. "I think they'll let me out of this anytime, basically whenever the problem is over. Then we'll talk again."