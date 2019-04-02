Loretta Lynn Performs ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Alongside Miranda Lambert, Tanya Tucker, and More

Loretta Lynn capped off her own All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert by performing her iconic hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” alongside several of the evening’s performers, including Miranda Lambert and Tanya Tucker.

Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle, began the song, before Lynn joined in, assisted by Tanya Tucker. All the artists who performed during the tribute concert joined in the finale, including Little Big Town, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, actor Dennis Quaid and more.

Lynn’s performance, which marked her first since suffering a stroke almost two years ago, was a fitting end to an unforgettable night, with plenty of collaborations and surprises. George Strait sang “Lead Me On,” while Jackson and Womack sang “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” Lambert sang “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).

Urban also sang “Blue Kentucky Girl,” as well as jumped out of a birthday cake, per Lynn’s request.

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Lynn said after the birthday celebration was announced. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

Urban was happy to accommodate the country music icon’s request.

“Miss Loretta- you asked me to jump out of a cake for you- and I would do it again every time!” Urban wrote, alongside a photo of him jumping out of a large purple cake. “Thank you for a truly surreal and gorgeous night of music , heart, stories , magic , and LOVE!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!! Love ALWAYS. – KU.”

Other noteworthy performances of the night included Darius Rucker singing Lynn’s controversial 1975 hit, “The Pill,” Brooks and Trisha Yearwood dueting on “After The Fire Is Gone,” “Fist City” by Pistol Annies and Little Big Town singing “Making Believe.”

Lynn, who will turn 87 on April 14, released her latest album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, in 2018. Although health problems, which also included a broken hip, have prohibited her from performing in recent years, she insists she isn’t done making music.

“My fans, that’s what keeps you going,” Lynn said. “They’re not really fans. They’re friends. They get to be friends. They’re not just fans anymore. They’re friends. You get so close to the people that you’ve known all these years.”

Although Lynn doesn’t have any concerts scheduled right now, while she works to regain her strength, she promises fans haven’t heard the last of her.

“I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me,” Lynn shared on her website. “I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin