Loretta Lynn’s Health Scare: Country Stars, Fans Send Love to Iconic Singer-Songwriter

Following Loretta Lynn’s health scare, a number of her fellow country stars and fans are sending love to the iconic singer-songwriter.

Lynn was reportedly admitted to the hospital for some unnamed “serious issues.”

Some of her peers took to social media to show their support, with the Oak Ridge Boys writing that the “The Queen Of Country Music needs our prayers today!!!”

Loretta Lynn Official reports that @LorettaLynn has had a serious health setback.,. The Queen Of Country Music needs our prayers today!!! pic.twitter.com/lgcxkcGXec — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 20, 2018

Oak Ridge Boys member Duane Allen later added a personal message, tweeting, “LORETTA, THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES YOU, BUT NO ONE MORE THAN THE [Oak Ridge Boys] AND ME…….CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

LORETTA, THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES YOU, BUT NO ONE MORE THAN THE @oakridgeboys AND ME…….CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! — DUANE ALLEN (@DUANEALLEN) October 18, 2018

The “congratulations” that Allen added was in reference to Lynn being honored by CMT as their 2018 Artist of a Lifetime.

Check out last night’s tribute to @LorettaLynn from the 2018 @CMT Artists Of The Year show featuring Sheryl, @DierksBentley and @martinamcbride //t.co/MPcqdYnkkz Team Sheryl — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 18, 2018

Many of Lynn’s adoring fans also commented on her illness, with most sending “prayers” and wishing her a speedy recovery.

“If you’re a praying person, Loretta Lynn needs them,” one fan wrote. “Reports are that she’s been taken to the hospital. Her health has taken a ‘severe turn for the worse.’ Join me.”

We love you Loretta!!!! Get well thats all that matters!!! Your presence in country music is so big its like your there you are the center of everything 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — Lula Fortune (@LulaFortune4) October 18, 2018

The singer later addressed her hospital stay, reassuring her fans that she was doing better and expressing disappointment that she had to miss the CMT show.

“I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did,” Lynn wrote in a post on Facebook. “I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT.”

I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did! I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 20, 2018

“I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick,” she added. “After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home.”

At this time, there is still no word on what exactly may have led Lynn to have to be admitted to the hospital.