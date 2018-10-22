Country

Loretta Lynn’s Health Scare: Country Stars, Fans Send Love to Iconic Singer-Songwriter

Following Loretta Lynn's health scare, a number of her fellow country stars and fans are sending

Following Loretta Lynn’s health scare, a number of her fellow country stars and fans are sending love to the iconic singer-songwriter.

Lynn was reportedly admitted to the hospital for some unnamed “serious issues.”

Some of her peers took to social media to show their support, with the Oak Ridge Boys writing that the “The Queen Of Country Music needs our prayers today!!!”

Oak Ridge Boys member Duane Allen later added a personal message, tweeting, “LORETTA, THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES YOU, BUT NO ONE MORE THAN THE [Oak Ridge Boys] AND ME…….CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

The “congratulations” that Allen added was in reference to Lynn being honored by CMT as their 2018 Artist of a Lifetime.

Many of Lynn’s adoring fans also commented on her illness, with most sending “prayers” and wishing her a speedy recovery.

“If you’re a praying person, Loretta Lynn needs them,” one fan wrote. “Reports are that she’s been taken to the hospital. Her health has taken a ‘severe turn for the worse.’ Join me.”

The singer later addressed her hospital stay, reassuring her fans that she was doing better and expressing disappointment that she had to miss the CMT show.

“I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did,” Lynn wrote in a post on Facebook. “I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT.”

“I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick,” she added. “After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home.”

At this time, there is still no word on what exactly may have led Lynn to have to be admitted to the hospital.

