Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Tayla Clarifies Hospitalization News

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, singer Tayla Lynn, clarified the reports about the country music legend’s hospitalization on Saturday, confirming that Lynn has already been released.

The confusion started when media outlets picked up on a Facebook post on Lynn’s official page from a “Michael Lynn,” who was reported to be a relative.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” Michael Lynn’s message read. “She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her.”

However, a few hours later, Lynn herself posted a message confirming she only had a “brief hospital visit” and was “feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home.”

Tayla, who performs as a member of the trio Stealing Angels, said the “Michael Lynn” is not a member of the family and they do not know him.

“Hey guys!!!!!!! y’all know me….Soooooo Many news outlets have picked the story of from MICHAEL LYNN….WE DO NOT KNOW HIM,” Tayla wrote. “Why all these dramatic stories were published with him as the source is UNREAL!!!!!!!!! Memaw is at home having herself some pie I am sure [happy face emoticon] Love to you!”

Lynn’s hospitalization came after she announced earlier this week she would not be able to pick up the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award in person at the CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony this week. Instead, Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for playing Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter, accepted the honor on Lynn’s behalf.

Spacek told PopCulture.com that she spoke with Lynn before the ceremony and she was very disappointed about missing out.

“She’s so excited about tonight,” Spacey said. “She’s so disappointed that she couldn’t be here. She’s fantastic, she looks great and I love her dearly. She’s a treasure. She’s a national treasure.”

On Facebook Saturday, Lynn said she has watched the CMT ceremony multiple times and was proud of the performances.

“I’ve watched the CMT show more than once now and am so proud of the amazing job all the girls did! I especially appreciated my sweet friend, Sissy and thought she just made the show! I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind words and this amazing award from CMT,” Lynn wrote. “I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick.”

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images