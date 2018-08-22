Loretta Lynn Announces Release of New Album, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great’

Loretta Lynn will release her new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, next month. The 86-year-old, who was working on the project when she suffered a stroke, will release her next record on September 28.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release,” Lynn says in a statement. “I’m feelin’ good and look forward to it comin’ out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate with everybody!”

Lynn had her stroke in June of 2017, and then broke her hip in January, resulting in a delay of the record. Lynn’s last set of tunes, Full Circle, was released in 2016.

The debut single, the title track, is already available on all digital outlets, and is a true testament to what Lynn’s marriage was like.

“Well, my husband liked to drink a lot and that’s where that song comes from,” Lynn explains of the song (quote via Rolling Stone). Lynn’s husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, passed away in 1996.

The lyrics, which say, “Wouldn’t it be fine if you could say you love me / Just one time with a sober mind? / Wouldn’t that be fine, now wouldn’t that be fine? / Wouldn’t it be great if you could love me first / And let the bottle wait?/ / Now wouldn’t that be great, now wouldn’t that be great?,” referenced her husband’s long-standing alcohol addiction.

“I always liked that song but I never liked to sing it around Doo,” adds the country music icon.

Pre-order Wouldn't It Be Great at LorettaLynn.com, and download the single on iTunes.

Wouldn’t It Be Great Track List:

1. Wouldn’t It Be Great? (Loretta Lynn)

2. Ruby’s Stool (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

3. I’m Dying for Someone to Live For (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

4. Another Bridge to Burn (Loretta Lynn, Lola Jean Dillon)

5. Ain’t No Time to Go (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell)

6. God Makes No Mistakes (Loretta Lynn)

7. These Ole Blues (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell)

8. My Angel Mother (Loretta Lynn)

9. Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (Loretta Lynn, Peggy Sue Wells)

10. The Big Man (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp)

11. Lulie Vars (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)

12. Darkest Day (Loretta Lynn)

13. Coal Miner’s Daughter (Loretta Lynn)

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson