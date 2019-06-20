LOCASH Recall Fighting Major Legal Battle Early in Their Career

Long before Chris Lucas and Preston Brust were the popular duo known as LOCASH, they were two struggling artists trying to make ends meet. The guys, who have since been nominated for multiple awards and had a series of hits at radio, recall one moment early in their career when they almost got arrested just for trying to get to a gig.

“I mean we were young, so we had a lot to learn,” Lucas told PopCulture.com.

“I remember that the windows wouldn’t go down on my Jeep Cherokee,” Brust continued. “We fit the whole band in it somehow and we drove ourselves to and from the shows. We had a stolen U-Haul and it was middle of summer.”

The guys made it clear that they were not the ones who stole the U-Haul (nor did they know it was stolen), but that wasn’t their biggest problem.

“Elizabethtown, Kentucky,” Lucas recalled. “Preston got pulled over and I got pulled over at the same time. We each got pulled over.”

“We had to take two cars because we hired an extra band member and so we had two cars going and we both got nailed,” interjected Brust.

“The cop pulls us over, and he’s all nice, like ‘What are you all doing?’” Lucas recalled. “I was like ‘Yeah, we’re going to a show, country musicians. He goes, ‘Would I know you?’ ‘Probably not.’”

It wasn’t until the cop asked how many people were in their vehicles that they realized they might be in some serious trouble, when they had far too many people in each of their vehicles, and were cited for eight seat belt violations, totaling a couple thousand dollars. Knowing they couldn’t afford that much money, Lucas and Brust went to court, representing themselves.

“We stayed at the Elizabethtown Inn, which, I thought we were going to get murdered,” Lucas recounted.

“So we go to court, nobody showed up,” said Bruce. “Judge didn’t show up, cop didn’t show up, nobody showed up and so they threw it out.”

Ultimately, what would have cost them a few grand ended up costing them $200, and they quickly headed back out of town.

LOCASH just released their third studio album, Brothers, which is also their first on Broken Bow Records. The title of the project is fitting since the guys feel more like siblings than anything else.

“He’s my best friend,” Lucas maintained. “It’s like we are the yin and yang, we are two different people but at the same time with this career we need each other and its one of those things that we feel like we are family.”

LOCASH is performing several of their own shows, as well as joining Chris Young on his Raised on Country Tour. Find dates, and purchase Brothers, at LOCASH.com.

