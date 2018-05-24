LOCASH Announce New Album, ‘Brothers’

LOCASH is releasing a brand-new album, Brothers. The record is the follow-up to their 2016 The Fighters album, which included their first No. 1 song, “I Know Somebody.”

“Chris and I are not related and that’s the first question everybody asks is, are we really brothers,” Preston Brust shared on The Bobby Bones Show, explaining the title. “And the answer is yes and no, because we’re not blood brothers, but we feel like brothers. And there’s a lot of folks out there that have somebody close in their life that had their back and had been there for them. So we were hoping that maybe they would relate to these lyrics in this song.”

LOCASH, made up of Brust and Chris Lucas, wrote the song, along with Corey Crowder and Tyler Hubbard. With lines like, “You call me out when I’m trippin’ / Pour ’em strong when I’m sippin’ / If I holler at my boy / You’ll be there in a minute / You know I’ve got your back / We’ve been down like that … I’m like lightning, you’re like thunder / You get one, you get the other / Brothers,” the song was inspired by their desire to be a force of unity, especially for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I think we’re all brothers and sisters out there, and we wanted something that brings people together, especially our military,” Lucas explained.

LOCASH, who got together in 2004, have finally seen the fruits of their labors over the past dozen years.

“The past two years have definitely changed our lives,” Lucas tells PopCulture.com. “It’s been 12 years of hard work, and losing just about everything we could lose, and then finally getting to where we’re going. It shows you dreams come true … It’s unbelievable. I just had my third child, so it’s like my brain is going crazy.”

LOCASH’s debut single from the upcoming new album, “Don’t Get Better Than That,” is being used for ESPN’s coverage of the 2018 NCAA® Men’s College Baseball Season, and will also be part of the NCAA® Men’s College World Series next month.

The song is available for download on iTunes. LOCASH is currently out on the road with Billy Currington, serving as the opening act on Currington’s Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour. Dates can be found at locashmusic.com.

