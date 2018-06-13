Watch Little Big Town’s ‘Summer Fever’ Video

Little Big Town has just released the video for their latest single, “Summer Fever.” The song, written by band member Karen Fairchild, along with Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Sam Romans, is from an upcoming new album.

In the retro video for “Summer Fever,” the band members, including Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, can be seen riding bikes, strolling on the beach, and enjoying an evening party under the stars, with the pulsating beat to “Summer Fever” as the soundtrack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jesse had a really cool track, and we were talking about writing something fun for the summer,” Fairchild tells CMT. “All I remember is that we had the first few lines and then Cary Barlowe goes, ‘We’re about to float that Malibu with that flip-flop attitude.’ We were like, ‘Yes! That’s it.’ We just built towards the chorus, and we kept fine-tuning it. We want to see people dance on this song because it was so much fun to write.”

The video was inspired much like the song – by imagining the best parts of summer.

“I’d never written with Cary before, or Sam, so when you’re walking into a writers room, you don’t know what the chemistry is going to be like,” Fairchild tells Nash Country Daily. “I knew Cary, because I’ve written with his wife so much, Hillary Lindsey. But we just started brainstorming; Jesse built this track, and it just had this great ’70s, a little Bee Gees feeling, and I knew the band would love that, because we love that music. We just started brainstorming about titles, and somebody threw out ‘Summer Fever,’ and then we started describing what it’s like when you’re driving to Panama City Beach, and you can smell the salt in the air, and how that makes you feel.”

LBT is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Little Big Town: The Power of Four will open on June 29, and run for almost a year. The exhibit will include items and memorabilia from all four band members, both in their personal and professional lives, including the dress and boots Fairchild wore when she married Westbrook, and Schlapman’s childhood recital outfit.

“Having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something we would never have thought to dream of for ourselves,” Fairchild says in a statement. “It is beyond a dream come true. We are honored to be a part of country music, and are so thankful to all our fans, the music community here in Nashville and the museum for this privilege.”

Little Big Town will spend the summer on the road, co-headlining their The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert. A list of all of their upcoming shows can be found at LittleBigTown.com.

Download “Summer Fever” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/littlebigtown