Listen: Little Big Town Release ‘Summer Fever’

Little Big Town is back with a new single, just in time for the warmer weather. The anthemic song, “Summer Fever,” written by LBT member Karen Fairchild, along with Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Sam Romans, is ideal for the summer season.

The tune, which says, “We’re bound to float that malibu with that barefoot attitude / With that slow jam mixtape playing / Over and over again on a blown-out speaker / Dance in the sand while the sun sets deeper / Got that top back on that jeep / Got that soundtrack on repeat / Got that warm hand on my knee / I want it / Over and over again catching summer fever,” was written with the carefree, laid back summer sun in my hand.

“Jesse had a really cool track, and we were talking about writing something fun for the summer,” Fairchild recalls to CMT. “All I remember is that we had the first few lines and then Cary Barlowe goes, ‘We’re about to float that Malibu with that flip-flop attitude.’ We were like, ‘Yes! That’s it.’ We just built towards the chorus, and we kept fine-tuning it. We want to see people dance on this song because it was so much fun to write.”

“It’s always amazing when a song seems to just wait for its own perfect timing,” says Frasure. “Getting the chance to bring this song to life in the writing room with my co-writers, and through the opportunity to co-produce with my friend Shane McAnally has been a dream come true. I can’t wait to hear this song coming out of a rolled down window this Summer.”

“Summer Fever” is the debut single from Little Big Town‘s next album, which is still a work in progress.

“We’re not finished with the record,” Fairchild notes. “It’s just the groove that we’re in. It just keeps coming every week we write these songs.”

Little Big Town, which also includes Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Westbrook, will host the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, for the first time. The quartet is nominated for three trophies, two for CMT Performance of the Year (for “Stand Up For Something” and “I Won’t Back Down,” both from the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year) and for their single, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

The group will head out next month for their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows at LittleBigTown.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/littlebigtown