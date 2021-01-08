Country singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters has an assist on her latest single, recruiting Little Big Town to join her on the newly-released "Fillin' My Cup." Penned by Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, and Hillary Lindsey, "Fillin' My Cup" is a lighthearted, gratitude-filled song all about appreciating what you have.

"It ain't the bartender, it ain't the bottle / It ain't the headache I'll have tomorrow," the chorus reads. "It's a high-low life when you shake it on up / Fillin' my cup." Whitters trades verses with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, getting an assist from the other members of the country quartet on harmonies.

"I wrote this song with Hillary Lindsey and Nicolle Galyon. I’d had the title ‘Fillin’ My Cup’ for a while, but then Nicolle had the brilliant idea to turn the lyric into a recipe," Whitters said in a statement. "It’s a concoction of all of those little things in life that have a way of making my glass feel half-full. It’s been a hopeful reminder throughout the year and just felt like the right note to start 2021 on."

In February 2020, Whitters released her second studio albumThe Dream, which has been named among the top albums of 2020 by multiple publications.

"All of the praise for The Dream has me quite choked up," Whitters said. "This record was a labor of love for so many of us involved in the making of it, especially in the early days when it was just a handful of waitressing tips and Hail Marys. I’m humbled and proud to see it resonate the way it has. It’s been the best reminder to stay true to who I am as an artist and storyteller."

On Instagram, the 31-year-old revealed that her collaboration with Little Big Town was a full-circle moment, as the band's decision to cut their 2017 single "Happy People," which Whitters co-wrote, allowed her to earn enough money to fund The Dream.

"@littlebigtown gave me my first single at country radio as a songwriter back in 2017 with 'Happy People,'" Whitters shared. "I saved up all those royalty checks to self-fund my record, The Dream. They’re a big part of my story and one of the main reasons I get to say today that I feel like I’m #livingthedream."