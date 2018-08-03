Little Big Town Call on Karma as Trailer is Stolen on Tour

Little Big Town are calling on karma in the wake of their trailer being stolen. The group is currently on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert, where their trailer was stolen – although the thieves undoubtedly got an unwelcome surprise.

To the guys that stole our trailer- guess you thought you were getting vintage guitars and amps. Instead you got two old kid bikes, 1 scooter, a baby pool and a unicorn float. Karma’s a funny thing. 😂😂 🦄🦄 pic.twitter.com/iDuFVcG8S8 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 2, 2018

“To the guys that stole our trailer- guess you thought you were getting vintage guitars and amps,” LBT tweeted. “Instead you got two old kid bikes, 1 scooter, a baby pool and a unicorn float. Karma’s a funny thing. 😂😂 🦄🦄”

The theft is only one dark spot in an otherwise bright time for Little Big Town. In addition to the quartet, made up of Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet, spending their summer on the road with Lambert, they currently have an exhibit, Little Big Town: The Power of Four, open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“I love the power of four because that’s all this is, four people who believed that we had something to share together,” Westbrook said of the honor. “We had kindred spirits and it’s the greatest journey I could’ve ever hoped for.And the ups and downs, that’s what makes it all beautiful.”

Little Big Town has certainly had their ups and downs since their debut “Don’t Waste My Time” single was released in 2002. But one thing that has remained consistent is their unwavering belief in each other.

“We still look at each other on stage every night when we strike a chord and that sound, it almost creates a fifth note. We look at each other and are just blown away by that gift because that’s so special,” Sweet said. “That energy of music and the love that it can create is what keeps us changing and growing and excited.”

Little Big Town’s latest single, “Summer Fever,” is currently in the Top 30 and climbing. The song is from an upcoming, still-untitled new album. Download the single on iTunes.

The Bandwagon Tour with Lambert is currently scheduled to run through August 24. A list of all of their upcoming shows, with ticket and venue information, can be found at LittleBigTown.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin