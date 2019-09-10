Little Big Town Announce Both Album and Tour, ‘Nightfall,’ Coming in 2020

Big news from Little Big Town! The duo—made up of Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet—announced that a new album, Nightfall, will be released on Jan. 17, 2020. The band will also embark on the Nightfall Tour, playing in iconic theaters all over the country. The tour kicks off on Jan. 16, and Caitlyn Smith will serve as the opening act on all dates.

To celebrate the release of their ninth studio album, the quartet just released the debut single from the record, “Over Drinking.” The pure country-sounding song might be a hint of their next set of tunes.

“The record feels kind of cinematic to me, but there’s also a lot of beautiful intimate moments,” Fairchild told The Associated Press, via USA Today. “In a theater, this record is really going to shine.”

Nightfall will also include their poignant song, “The Daughters,” which they performed earlier this year.

“If you’re listening to country radio, you’re not hearing that kind of lyric,” Fairchild said. “We feel like we need to do the risky thing because sometimes we just feel like we should.”

Tickets for the Nightfall Tour will be available beginning on Friday, Sept. 13. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Nightfall Tour Dates:

Jan. 16 -– New York, NY, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Jan. 17 – New York, NY, Apollo Theater

Jan. 18 – New York, NY, Apollo Theater

Jan. 30 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

Jan. 31 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

Feb. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA, Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 7 – Boston, MA, Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Feb. 8 – Boston, MA, Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Feb. 14 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

Feb. 15 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

Feb. 20 – St Louis, MO, Nightfall Tour

Feb. 21 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

Feb. 22 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

Feb. 26 – Clearwater, FL, Nightfall Tour

Feb. 27 – Clearwater, FL, Nightfall Tour

March 5 – Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center

March 6 – Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center

March 7 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre March 12: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

March 13 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

March 14 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

March 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Eccles Theater

March 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Eccles Theater

April 9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

April 10 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

April 15 – Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

April 17 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

April 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum Caesars Palace

April 28 – Phoenix, AZ, Nightfall Tour, Comerica Theatre

May 1 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

May 2 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

