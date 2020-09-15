Listen to Dolly Parton's Version of 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'

Dolly Parton's holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, arrives on Oct. 2, and the country icon has given fans a few sneak peeks at the project ahead of its release. On Tuesday, she shared her version of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," the classic tale of a child who sees their mother kissing someone dressed as the man with the bag and imagines their father's reaction.

"You're not going to believe what I saw!" Parton exclaims at the beginning of the track, an upbeat country-tinged version of the classic song featuring slide guitar and sleigh bells. Last month, Parton released her version of "Mary, Did You Know?" and tweeted that she "got very emotional" while recording the song. "It’s about beautiful things being born out of unexpected situations," she wrote at the time. "I hope it touches you the same way it did me."

A Holly Dolly Christmas was produced by Kent Wells and will feature holiday standards and new materials as well as duets between Parton and Michael Bublé, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Parton's brother Randy Parton.

"I thought, 'I think I'll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' with Burl Ives," Parton told Billboard of her inspiration for the album's title. "He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"

