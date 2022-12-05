Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.

"We are so disappointed that we can't complete our UK run but please rest assured that we will do everything we can to get these shows rescheduled as soon as possible," the band announced the postponement across its social media channels. "We are so grateful for the wonderful support you have shown us on this tour and for your good wishes and understanding during this difficult period. We are so sorry that we can't complete the remaining shows, we tried! We will be back soon. Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

The postponement affects Placebo's planned performances in Dublin on Dec. 5, Cambridge on Dec. 7, and Birmingham on Dec. 8. At this time, rescheduled dates for these shows have not been announced, but Placebo advised fans to "hang onto your tickets and await further information."

The announcement came after Placebo shared Thursday their Newcastle show would not go on as planned. At the time, Molko explained that he had "been gradually losing my voice this past week since our second concert at O2 Academy Brixton." Although his doctor advised him to "go home & shut up for a week," Molko said he "kept on keeping on... as it was important to me not to disappoint any of you who have paid good money and travelled, often from afar, to see us play." However, Molko said he was "now in a position however, that if I continue to ignore my doctor's advice, I will begin to run the risk of damaging my voice, perhaps permanently." A day later, the band announced that their concert in Glasgow would also be postponed "following a doctor's consultation this evening, "during which Molko was "advised that he is not fit to perform." According to the most recent update, Molko saw a doctor Saturday morning "and has been advised that he is not fit to continue the tour and needs complete rest."

This marks just the latest issue to affect the band's recent tours. In September, Placebo postponed their North American tour due to "visa and logistical issues." The tour was set to mark their first North American tour in eight years.