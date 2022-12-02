Why Sunny Day Real Estate's Tour Was Suddenly Postponed

Some fans hoping to see Sunny Day Real Estate in concert are out of luck after the popular '90s rock band was forced to postpone a leg of their current 2022 North American tour. After singing along with fans to their hits including "Pillars" and "100 Million" in Chicago, Detroit, and Boston, among other cities, the band announced that the entire December leg of their tour is postponed after drummer William Goldsmith injured his hand.

The band – composed of Goldsmith, Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and Chris Jordan – shared the update on Tuesday, Nov. 22 alongside a photo of Goldsmith holding up his bandaged broken hand. With "the deepest regret," sunny Day Real Estate announced they were forced to "postpone the upcoming December shows," explaining that Goldsmith "unfortunately sustained a broken bone (on his hi-hat hand) in an accident. In order to perform to the standard you expect and deserve, we have made the difficult task to postpone the upcoming concerts to early next year."

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and have exhausted all measures including the potential of an understudy proxy," the announcement continued. "William's doctors are happy with his progress and he is on track for a full recovery. Thank you for your never ending support. The first leg of this tour gave us renewed vigor as a band and we cannot wait to play for you in 2023......and beyond. More news soon."

The announcement came just a month after Sunny Day Real Estate expressed their excitement for the upcoming December leg of the tour. On Oct. 9, the band shared a message to fans, writing, "Thank you all for a wonderful month. This has been the greatest tour in the history of Sunny Day Real Estate, and yet it feels like the best is yet to come. See you in December!"

Sunny Day Real Estate kicked off their North American tour, marking the first time they have played together since their May 2010 performance at the HMV Forum in London, with a Sept. 13 concert in Lawrence, Kansas. Over the coming weeks, the band traveled to Omaha, Chicago, Detroit, Orlando, Cleveland, Brooklyn, and, most recently, Boston. They were set to embark on the December leg of their tour – taking them to Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Las Angeles, and Portland, among other cities – on Saturday, Dec. 3. The tour was set to wrap on Dec. 18 in Seattle.

While rescheduled dates for the December leg have not been announced, Sunny Day Real Estate said the shows would be rescheduled for sometime early next year and more information would be shared following the Thanksgiving holiday. All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows. This marks just the latest issue to hit the tour, with the band previously having to postpone their scheduled stops in Asheville on Sept. 20 and Orlando on Sept. 22 after they were put "under ENT doctors orders to vocal rest."