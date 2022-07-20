LeAnn Rimes Opens up About Checking Into Treatment Center

Back in 2012, LeAnn Rimes checked herself into a treatment facility to seek help for her mental health. Years after the experience, Rimes is opening up about what led her to make the decision to seek treatment, per PEOPLE. According to the singer, she came to the decision after realizing that she was in a "very dark place."

Rimes checked herself into a treatment facility in August 2012 on the day after her 30th birthday. As for the reason behind this decision, she told Insider that she had been battling the stress that comes along with life in the spotlight. She said, "Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it." That stress ended up compounding over the years, leading Rimes to eventually seek treatment.

"I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," she said. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was." The Masked Singer alum went on to say about checking into a treatment facility, "It was just time. It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself."

PEOPLE noted that Rimes released a statement when news broke that she was checking herself into a treatment facility. Her statement read, "This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be." Since then, Rimes has been vocal about the experience and how it affected her life going forward. In late 2020, she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and addressed this very topic. At the time, the "Blue" singer told Hall that her decision to seek treatment was the best one that she could have made.

"It was the best gift I could've given myself. I constantly had people around me my whole life, whether it be parents, my ex-husband, a manager or agent, all the world's eyes were on me constantly," Rimes said. "Talk about codependency. I had never been alone really until being in treatment for anxiety and depression."