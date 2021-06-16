Lauren Alaina to Star in New Hallmark Movie 'Roadhouse Romance'

✖

After Lauren Alaina told fans that she was working on a new film project, Hallmark Channel has announced that the country singer will star in its upcoming movie Roadhouse Romance alongside Tyler Hynes. Deadline reports that the movie will premiere on Sept. 11 to launch Hallmark's 2021 Fall Harvest programming event.

Roadhouse Romance stars Alaina as Lieutenant Callie Jackson, "who returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather’s BBQ is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teachers her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back." Alaina announced the project on Instagram with one of her signature puns, telling fans to "HallMARK your calendars."

The movie was filmed in Canada this spring, and Alaina revealed that she was on set during an April interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly. "I need to stop bringing that up," she joked after telling Rob and Holly that she couldn't really talk about the project. "People want me to answer questions and they told me I'm not allowed." The 26-year-old has she previously starred in the TV movie Road Less Traveled, which was based on her No. 1 song of the same name, and appeared in an episode of Nashville in 2017.

In addition to acting, Alaina will also sing in the movie and will perform her songs "Run" and "What Do You Think Of." Both songs appear on Alaina's September 2020 EP, Getting Over Him. She'll also perform a cover of Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing At All," a song she recently performed during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry alongside her dad, U.S. Army veteran J.J. Suddeth, and brother Tyler. Before their performance, Alaina shared that it was her brother's birthday and she wanted to celebrate by inviting him to perform with her as a thank-you for all of the support he has shown her over the years.

"Not once was he ever jealous or every complained because I’m his little sister and he’s always protected me and always supported me and I never I would ever be able to repay him for the big brother that he is, until I thought, happy birthday brother, would you like to sing at the Grand Ole Opry," she told the crowd. "Then I called dad and say ‘Hey dad, do you want to play with us?’ The first time I ever played in Nashville, I played at Tootsie’s and I sang this song and I was 12 years old, so it felt fitting for us to play this tonight." Roadhouse Romance premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.