Lauren Alaina Reveals the ‘Super Personal’ Song on Latest Album

When Lauren Alaina released her Road Less Traveled album last year, she knew she was baring her soul to her fans. Co-writing all 12 songs on the record, the American Idol alum covered everything from her family’s struggles to her personal battle with bulimia, along with songs about love and heartache, in both ballads and uptempos.

But the song that, perhaps surprisingly, Alaina says fans seem to react the most to is “Three,” which she wrote about the music industry. The tune, which Alaina wrote with Seth Ennis and Jordan Reynolds, says “Mama said, ‘You’ll be a star’ / And daddy said, ‘You’re gonna go far / All you gotta do is sing your heart out’ / A lot of miles, a lot of tears / You’ve given me some of my best years / There’s so much I had to miss out on / Six years of missing home for three minutes on the radio.”

“‘Three’ is super personal to what we do in the music industry. But people come, and it’s their favorite song and they say that they relate it to their own dreams, that aren’t musical dreams,” Alaina tells Sounds Like Nashville. “They’re just whatever they want to do, which was really interesting for me, because I never saw that coming, really, so that’s exciting.”

Alaina, who was one of the most-played female artists on radio in 2017, will get plenty of chances to perform “Three” this year. The Georgia native will serve as the opening act, along with Chris Janson, on Cole Swindell’s upcoming Reasons to Drink Tour. A list of all of Alaina’s upcoming shows is available on her website.

