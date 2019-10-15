Lauren Alaina Reveals Dating Life Details After John Crist Split

Lauren Alaina may be newly single, but the country singer is too busy to be going on dates amid her busy Dancing With the Stars schedule.

Alaina revealed her split from comedian John Crist in September, and told Us Weekly last Thursday that she’s not looking to jump into a new relationship at the moment.

“No dates yet,” she said, joking, “I’m dating Dancing With the Stars right now, and it’s getting better. We’re warming up to each other a little bit.”

When asked if anyone had “slid in” to her Instagram DMs after watching her on the competition show, Alaina replied, “Sliding in, no. I mean, I don’t know. I get lots. I don’t know how to answer that. Yes, no, maybe.”

Her partner, Gleb Savchenko, wondered if any “cute country boys” had reached out to her, to which Alaina responded, “Um, I think all the country boys are cute. And a lot of them have reached out. But I’m not, like, interested in dating anyone right now.”

“I mean, a lot of people are reaching out and being very supportive, so that’s nice,” she continued. “But I don’t need a boyfriend. Literally, this week, I’m dating the samba. And we’re trying to work through some things already. I’m dating the samba right now, and he wants to move a whole lot faster than me. My feet are like, ‘Um, not sure we can do this!’”

Prior to her relationship with Crist, Alaina dated fiancé Alex Hopkins for six years before revealing in January that they had called off their engagement.

“While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you will all do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision.”

Four months later, Alaina began dating Crist, revealing their split on The Bobby Bones Show last month.

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” she said. “We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

