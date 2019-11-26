LANCO Recalls How Miranda Lambert Checked Them out Ahead of Wildcard Tour (Exclusive)

When Miranda Lambert invited LANCO to join her on her Wildcard Tour, along with Cody Johnson, in 2020, the five-man group found themselves on one of the most-coveted tours of the year. LANCO knew ahead of time that Lambert was considering them as an opening act, although they were still a bit surprised by the invitation.

“I heard that she had watched one of our shows,” Lancaster told PopCulture.com. “We saw her side stage, which, we feel pretty confident in our live show. We were like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Maybe that could lead to something.’ And I heard that she was asking Brothers Osborne, ’cause they were on tour with us with Dierks Bentley, asking what we’re like, on tour, and [they were] like, ‘On stage, incredible. Backstage, we’re a lit of a liability.’ But, I guess she was up to the challenge.”

LANCO will have new music to play when they hit the road. The group just dropped their new song, “What I See,” and will embark on their What I See Tour in advance of Lambert’s Wildcard Tour.

“We just put out a couple of new songs just a few weeks ago,” Lancaster said. “We’ve been in the studio a lot this year, and it’s fun, ’cause in 2019, there’s kind of no rules. You just put music out whenever, and we had a couple of songs we were really proud of, and so we put them out a few weeks ago.

“‘What I See’ is our new single at country radio,” he continued. “New music means new tours. We’re going on the What I See Tour, along with the Miranda Lambert tour. In between those dates, and so, it’s gonna be a fun year.”

Lambert previously praised LANCO, revealing that she issued the invitation to them after seeing them perform at a festival.

“[Johnson] is just country and I love country music, like stone-cold country,” Lambert told CMT. “And then LANCO, I saw at a festival in Canada last summer. I watched their show, it was in the afternoon, and it was just so energetic.”

LANCO will kick off their What I See Tour on Jan. 9 in Kansas. A release date for their next set of tunes has yet to be announced. Keep track of music updates, and find a list of all of LANCO’s upcoming shows by visiting the band’s website.

