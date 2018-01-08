LANCO Release New Single, ‘Born to Love You’

Fresh off the success of their No. 1 hit, “Greatest Love Story,”LANCO released a new single, ‘Born to Love You,’ out today (Jan. 8). The song, written by lead singer Brandon Lancaster, along with Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, says “I could search the world from south to north / But I’ve already found what I’m looking for / Wherever I go and whatever I do /I was born to love you,” was an intentional segue to their debut hit.

“We all have something in common with that song,” Lancaster shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We all know that relationship and have friends who have been in those relationships and understand the bigger picture of ‘Greatest Love Story,’ which is the compromise in relationship and the strengths and the weaknesses, and the balancing each other out, and coming together to make a great love story. And because we all knew that song was one we identified with, we really want to make sure that our next single we identify with just as well, and it showed another piece of who we are, another piece of our story.”

“Born to Love You” begins with the lyric, “I was born in a town full of red pine trees / County sign says ‘Follow Your Dreams’ / Westbound train makes the whole town shake / Friday night lights decide your fate,” a sentiment that reflects the upbringing of all five LANCO members.

“The verses really go into where we all come from and who we are, and the town grew up in,” explains Lancaster. “We all grew up in small towns from the south. We’re all fairly young, relatively young. I think people our age, really we found that no matter what stage of life you’re in, any age, you go through times in life trying to figure out what you’re supposed to do, where you’re supposed to be. Sometimes your talent is setting that up for you.

“When you’re in high school, it’s all about Friday night lights, and as you get older, you start to explore what the world has to offer, ” he continues. “But no matter where you end up or what you end up doing, you find that if you can find someone to go through life with, what you do, where you end up going, it’s all gonna change. It will be different. But if you have that person next to you, you end up doing it for them anyway. You kind of find that the reason you’re really here is because of them, and you were born to love them.”

LANCO’s freshman album, Hallelujah Nights, will be released on Jan. 19. Pre-order the record on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LancoMusic