Country Singer Brings Pet Pig Onto Awards Show Red Carpet

Some pig! Country singer Jessie Murph turned heads on the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards’ red carpet Thursday by bringing her pet pig Wilbur as her date for the evening.

The “Blue Strips” singer, 20, matched her porcine pal’s pale pink ribbon with a fringed ‘fit of the same color as she walked the red carpet cradling Wilbur in her arms.

“It’s a real pig. He’s a little guy. His name’s Wilbur,” she told Country Now about her guest. “I just decided that I wanted a pig, and I’ve always wanted one. I’ve always wanted a mini pig, and then I find out that miniature pigs don’t exist. He’s supposed to wear a matching bow.”

Jessie Murph attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

Murph’s adorable addition to the ACM Awards drew attention from fans and colleagues alike. The artist’s “Wild Ones” collaborator, Jelly Roll, even posed with Wilbur alongside wife Bunnie Xo, looking thrilled to be holding the little pig. He then took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment, “Jessie Murph just tried to give a pig to me and my wife on the carpet.”



Murph released her debut album That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil in September and has seen even more recent success with her trap-country song “Blue Strips,” which has gone viral on social media.

Murph attended the ACM Awards after earning a nod for New Female Artist of the Year, which she told Country Now was “mind-blowing.”

Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“I was not expecting it. I don’t feel like I’m a country artist. I was a little bit like, what? But I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to be here supporting everybody,” she gushed in the interview. Ultimately, New Female Artist of the Year went to Ella Langley during the Reba McEntire-hosted award ceremony.

“I’m intentionally making timeless music that could’ve been great 50 years ago and will be great 50 years from now,” Murph told The Tennessean of her musical journey ahead.

“I can’t write songs I haven’t felt or seen in my life,” she added. “Having singing and songwriting as an outlet allows me to immediately capture those emotions while the feelings are more prevalent than they’ll ever be.”