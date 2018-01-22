LANCO Reflect on Acceptance Into Country Music: ‘We Are Still New to This Community’

LANCO’s 2018 is getting better and better. The five-man group, made up of Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell and Eric Steedly, released their debut album, Hallelujah Nights, on January 19, and is currently on the road, serving as the opening act on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour.

Now, the “Greatest Love Story” singers have been announced as openers, along with Brothers Osborne, on Dierks Bentley’s 2018 Mountain High Tour, further proving that all of their hard work is finally paying off.

“This past year we were all over the place and it was crazy. We are still new to this community, relatively speaking,” Lancaster shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “A lot of these relationships, it’s the first time we’re meeting these people, it’s the first time we’re going on the road with them or consistently being on tour with them, and we’ve gotten this whole year pretty much lined up. We know when we’re going to be out, what we’re doing.”

It wasn’t that long ago that LANCO was longing for better relationships and stronger connections, which makes it seem even more surreal that they’ve landed on not one, but two big tours this year.

“I was talking about how everything’s like ‘Hey what’s up man? Good to see you!’” Lancaster recounted. “And how much I would love this year to really go from that introductory level of ‘I know you, you know me,’ to actually creating friendships with some people that we don’t have friendships with yet that we know — real relationships. Really growing our community, because when you’re on the road, you’re hanging out with these people more than you are your friends back at home, and so really just continuing to build that community and invest in people and build deeper relationships.”

A list of all of LANCO’s upcoming shows is available at LANCOmusic.com.