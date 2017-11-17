LANCO Tells Fans What To Expect From Upcoming Album

Few bands have have generated as much buzz as LANCO in the last several weeks. The quintet that was playing small-stages at remote festivals just this summer now has legions of fans singing along every time they take the stage — which included a show at The Opry in Nashville.

Those fans are also waiting for the full-length debut album to drop in early 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PopCulture.com had a chance to talk with the guys as they were awarded their gold record for now-No. 3 on the Country Airplay Chart, Greatest Love Story, and lead singer Brandon Lancaster shed a lot of light on what that track list will sound like.

“That is one thing about our albums, it is very eclectic,” he said. “Greatest Love Story is totally a representation of our sound — we created it from the ground up; we arranged it, but it is on of the more stripped back songs on the album.

“Our album is pretty high energy, it is pretty anthemic. It explains all the different areas of life, all the things people go through and we have been going through as young adults, but celebrates it. It is celebrating the uncertainties of life, about love. There’s a song about how broke we are, but celebrating every aspect of life.”

The rest of the band is made up of Chandler Baldwin (bass), Jared Hampton (keyboard), Tripp Howell (drums), and Eric Steedly (guitar), and has been performing together for several years before making their big break.

Lancaster recalled the time he was working at Bridgestone Arena and left his station to introduce himself to their now-record producer Jay Joyce at a Keith Urban concert.

The first EP released by the group was simply called Extended Play and came out in April of 2016 with its single Long Live Tonight peaking at No. 46 on the US Country Chart.

Greatest Love Story is now over 21-million views on YouTube and has helped elevate the career trajectory of the group. Lancaster told Billboard that it has been amazing to live the success.

“It’s been cool because [“Greatest Love Story” has] opened up a lot of people’s eyes to the country music community and our music,” he said. “This song has kind of changed the course of our career. It’s opened the door to people not just discovering the song but discovering what LANCO is all about in our entirety.”

The release date for the album has not yet been shared but it is expected in January of 2018.

You can download Greatest Love Story on iTunes for $1.29.