Watch Lady Antebellum’s ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ Music Video

Lady Antebellum just dropped the official music video for their brand-new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” and it is a tear-jerker! The video shows exactly what the trio wanted to portray with the song, which is how painful – and lengthy – a break-up can be.

“So, ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ is definitely about that feeling – I think right after you break up, there’s that moment that, whether you were the one that did the breaking up or got broken up with, that you wonder if you’ll ever find that same connection and love,” Charles Kelley explained. “And I know I felt like that before. Before I met [my wife] Cassie, I had a longtime girlfriend, and I mean, it was years of feeling that, ‘Am I ever gonna find anyone like her? Was that the one?’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think that’s why it is kind of a universal message,” he added, “and that’s what this is about.”

Hillary Scott also commented on the video, and how well the actors portrayed the emotions in “What If I Never Get Over You.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on May 17, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

“Y’all, here’s a BTS shot from the video for ‘What If Never Get Over’ You which is OUT!!!” Scott shared on her Instagram page. “Go watch it now and then comment below and let me know what you think! The couple’s chemistry was [100 percent emoji] and it gives me goosebumps and tears bc of how real and relatable the fights they have feel. Gah. Thank you [Sarah McColgan] and team for your creativity and for this amazing video!”

The sound of “What If I Never Get Over You” is a throwback to how the threesome, which also includes Dave Haywood, introduced themselves a dozen years ago.

“After ‘Need You Now,’ we needed a little separation from that,” Kelley shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “So, it wasn’t like ‘Oh, that’s the band that does ‘Need You Now; and then it’s like ‘Here’s a second version of it, but it’s not quite as good,’ or ‘Here’s a third version of it, but it’s not quite as good as ‘Need You Now.’ I think naturally we had to push ourselves and try different things like ‘Downtown,’ ‘Bartender,’ not to mention to become a live act you need stuff like that.”

Download “What If I Never Get Over You” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Robyn Beck