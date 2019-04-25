Lady Antebellum Teases New Music on Social Media

New music might be on the way from Lady Antebellum! The three bandmates – Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood – all shared the same picture on social media, of the three posing for a photo shoot, with Haywood dropping the biggest clue.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for some new @ladyantebellum music. 🎶 A post shared by Dave Haywood (@davehaywoodla) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

“Getting ready for some new [Lady Antebellum] music,” Haywood captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott captioned her photo “Getting excited,” while Kelley wrote, “Back at it.”

Lady Antebellum’s last album, Heart Break, was released in 2017. The record had two Top 20 singles: “You Look Good” and the title track.

Not that the threesome has been idle for the last two years. In addition to their You Look Good World Tour in 2017 and their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour in 2018 with Darius Rucker, Lady A also launched their own Las Vegas residency, Our Kind of Vegas, earlier this year.

“Honestly, I think we’re looking forward to creatively exploring a bunch of songs that we’ve released over the years,” Scott told PopCulture.com and other media, in advance of the inaugural night. “The ballad moments for sure. I think uncovering some songs that have been on our past records that we haven’t been able to perform a ton live, will be really fun to dig in deep to the albums and find our favorites that we would perform every night if we could. I think that’ll be the set list.”

Lady Antebellum also hinted late last year that they were working on new music as well.

“We’re writing a ton,” Haywood said. “This whole year we were out with Darius and we were writing a lot on the road and when we were back home. We honestly have a pile close to 50, 55 songs that we’ve written right now that we’re starting to look at. We signed with Big Machine and so there’s kind of a new energy that we have going into the studio with a new record label as well. But we’re going to continue to write. We’ll be in the studio definitely by the top of the year.

“We’re trying to find the way the timeline will work out once we get the music in place,” he continued. “There’s definitely something really honest songs in this batch already. We’ve been walking through something really, kind of deep connecting things as a band too. So it’s fun to really put that on paper and in music as well. So we’ve got a lot we want to say. We’ll continue writing while we’re in Vegas.”

Photo Credit: Green Room PR/John Shearer