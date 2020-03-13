Lady Antebellum Plans to ‘Freshen up’ Their Classic Songs for Ocean 2020 Tour

While artists continue to postpone tour dates due to coronavirus, Lady Antebellum is focused on their upcoming Ocean 2020 Tour. The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, vow to play plenty of the new songs from their recent Ocean album, as well as new versions of some of their beloved classics.

“Our biggest goal that we’ve talked about –– and the whole, basically end of April through the first few weeks of May will be like, in the trenches in rehearsal kind of figuring it out –– but I think we want to play a lot off this record because it is so present for us,” Scott shared with their record label. “I think it’s very timely and it’s important to play as much of this album as we can live, but then also freshen up the songs of ours that everyone has known over the years, and have those high energy moments.”

Lady Antebellum also plans on increasing their band size again, much as they did with their You Look Good World Tour in 2017.

“We’re bringing the horns back, which will be really fun,” Scott revealed. “And that just opens up a whole world of cover songs we can throw in, mashups… I mean half of what we do in rehearsals is like, ‘Man, we could go into that song out of our song and then go back into our song.’”

Lady Antebellum will be joined on the road by both Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” Kelley said in a statement when announcing the tour. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

As of now, the Ocean 2020 Tour is scheduled to begin on May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lady Antebellum was scheduled to perform at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2 in Austin, Texas, but the event has been postponed. Find tour dates by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring