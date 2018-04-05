Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson to Perform at Nashville Fourth of July Celebration

Lady Antebellum has been tapped as the headliners for Nashville’s annual July 4th celebration, “Let Freedom Sing!” concert. The trio will be joined by Chris Janson, Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders.

The Music City concert happens only a couple weeks before Lady Antebellum join Darius Rucker in their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour on July 18. The tour comes after Hillary Scott welcomed twins Betsy and Emory, and Dave Haywood had his second child, son Cash, marking the first time Lady A will hit the road with six children between them.

“You know, it’s part of it,” Charles Kelley shared on American Country Countdown of their growing entourage. “We always want to put family first. We adjust. We always have. It’s like a traveling road family out there, and yeah, they almost are like little siblings already, so it’ll be interesting.”

“The [older] kids have been out a lot on tour, so they play together great,” adds Haywood. “It’s super cute. [Scott’s daughter] Eisele’s the leader of the bunch, and Cash and Ward are following her around, which is super cute to watch. But to think about the fact that there will be six is just really weird to even say.”

Nashville boasts one of the largest Independence Day fireworks celebrations, with the fireworks display synchronized with a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

“There’s no better place to watch fireworks than Nashville’s downtown riverfront on a night filled with music,” Mayor David Briley says in a statement. “That’s why Nashville’s July 4th celebration has quickly become one of the biggest and best in the country. It’s a huge hit for our city and our local businesses as thousands of visitors come to town, and it’s a free, family-friendly event for Nashvillians too. Nashville has musical talent that no other city can match, and it will be on display once again this July 4th.”

Lady Antebellum’s latest album, Heart Break, was released in 2017. The title track, their current single, is in the Top 25. The record also includes the song, “The Stars,” which was inspired by their families. Purchase the album on Amazon and iTunes, and find a list of all of their upcoming shows on their website.

“Let Freedom Sing!” will kick off on July 4 at 4:00 PM. The main stage is located at 5th Avenue and Broadway.

More information on Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” can be found at VisitMusicCity.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LadyAntebellum